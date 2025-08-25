Slowing Sales Growth in Private Non-Financial Sector Marks Q1 2025-26
Sales of listed private non-financial companies grew at a slower pace of 5.5% in Q1 2025-26 compared to the same period last year. Manufacturing, IT, and non-IT sectors experienced moderated growth, with expenses rising at a reduced rate and operating profits showing mixed trends.
In the first quarter of 2025-26, sales growth of listed private non-financial companies recorded a slowdown to 5.5% compared to 6.9% from the previous year, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India. The data, drawn from financial results of 3,079 listed companies, highlights challenges across various sectors.
The manufacturing sector experienced a dip, with aggregate sales growth moderating to 5.3%, affected significantly by a decline in the petroleum industry. Meanwhile, IT firms saw their sales growth drop to 6%, reversing the upward momentum seen since the first quarter of 2024-25.
Operating profits showed mixed results, with manufacturing and non-IT services companies witnessing moderated growth. In contrast, IT companies observed a slight increase in operating profit. Overall, rising staff costs and moderated expenses reflected the broader economic trends during this period.
