Left Menu

Slowing Sales Growth in Private Non-Financial Sector Marks Q1 2025-26

Sales of listed private non-financial companies grew at a slower pace of 5.5% in Q1 2025-26 compared to the same period last year. Manufacturing, IT, and non-IT sectors experienced moderated growth, with expenses rising at a reduced rate and operating profits showing mixed trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:33 IST
Slowing Sales Growth in Private Non-Financial Sector Marks Q1 2025-26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the first quarter of 2025-26, sales growth of listed private non-financial companies recorded a slowdown to 5.5% compared to 6.9% from the previous year, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India. The data, drawn from financial results of 3,079 listed companies, highlights challenges across various sectors.

The manufacturing sector experienced a dip, with aggregate sales growth moderating to 5.3%, affected significantly by a decline in the petroleum industry. Meanwhile, IT firms saw their sales growth drop to 6%, reversing the upward momentum seen since the first quarter of 2024-25.

Operating profits showed mixed results, with manufacturing and non-IT services companies witnessing moderated growth. In contrast, IT companies observed a slight increase in operating profit. Overall, rising staff costs and moderated expenses reflected the broader economic trends during this period.

TRENDING

1
Crackdown in Telangana: 13 Arrested in Multi-Crore Cybercrime Racket

Crackdown in Telangana: 13 Arrested in Multi-Crore Cybercrime Racket

 India
2
French Bond Yields Surge Amid Political Turmoil

French Bond Yields Surge Amid Political Turmoil

 United Kingdom
3
NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Alleges Massive CIDCO Land Scam

NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Alleges Massive CIDCO Land Scam

 India
4
Trump Demands Magnets Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Trump Demands Magnets Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025