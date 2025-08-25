Left Menu

Nykaa's Bold Vision: Dominating E-commerce with AI and Fashion

Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar announced that beauty and fashion will capture 40% of India's e-commerce market by FY30, surpassing the 2025 total online market. The company aims for 50% AI-driven code generation by year-end. With rising online shopping demographics, Nykaa is poised for robust growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nykaa is set to revolutionize India's e-commerce scene as it eyes capturing 40% of the market share in beauty and fashion categories by FY30. Founder and Executive Chairperson Falguni Nayar highlighted this vision at the company's 13th Annual General Meeting.

Nayar emphasized Nykaa's strategic positioning amid the burgeoning demand for beauty and personal care, with forecasts showing these categories tripling in the coming years. She also stressed the transformative role of artificial intelligence in the company's operational framework, setting an ambitious target of 50% code generation via AI by year-end.

Capitalizing on India's expanding online shopper base, projected to exceed 400 million by 2030, Nykaa positions itself advantageously in a market driven by digital-native Gen Z consumers. The focus remains on curated and discovery-led platforms, where Nykaa aims to maintain a competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

