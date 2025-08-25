Gadkari Calls for Accountability in Highway Construction

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has called for accountability in the highway construction sector, urging the establishment of a rating system for consultants preparing detailed project reports (DPRs). Addressing an event, he criticized the current lack of oversight on poor-quality construction.

Gadkari also suggested penalties for those responsible for shoddy work and advocated for prominently displaying the names of negligent contractors. He highlighted that DPRs, which encompass surveys, investigations, and designs, are vital to successful project implementation.

Expressing concern over inadequate highway inspections by ministry officials, Gadkari emphasized the need to ensure high standards in construction. He also promoted cost-reduction strategies using innovative technology and materials.

