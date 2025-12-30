Youth Congress Challenges Odisha's PUC Penalties

Youth Congress leaders have voiced strong opposition to the Odisha government's enforcement of penalties on vehicles lacking valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. This comes despite a previously announced grace period allowing vehicle owners one month to comply without facing fines.

During a press conference, state Youth Congress president Ranjit Patra highlighted the inconsistency in enforcement. He pointed out that despite the transport minister's extension, a Rs 10,000 fine is still levied on non-compliant vehicles, which he argues contradicts the extension's intent.

Further criticism arose over the government's directive 'No PUC, no fuel', deemed by Congress leader Syed Yashir Nawaz as contrary to Supreme Court orders. The Youth Congress threatens demonstrations at government officials' residences if these measures aren't repealed.

