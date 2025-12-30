Left Menu

Youth Congress Challenges Odisha's PUC Penalties

Youth Congress leaders criticized the Odisha government for penalizing vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. They alleged fines of Rs 10,000 are imposed despite an extension for compliance, and objected to the 'No PUC, no fuel' policy, advocating protests if decisions aren't reversed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:29 IST
Youth Congress Challenges Odisha's PUC Penalties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Youth Congress leaders have voiced strong opposition to the Odisha government's enforcement of penalties on vehicles lacking valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. This comes despite a previously announced grace period allowing vehicle owners one month to comply without facing fines.

During a press conference, state Youth Congress president Ranjit Patra highlighted the inconsistency in enforcement. He pointed out that despite the transport minister's extension, a Rs 10,000 fine is still levied on non-compliant vehicles, which he argues contradicts the extension's intent.

Further criticism arose over the government's directive 'No PUC, no fuel', deemed by Congress leader Syed Yashir Nawaz as contrary to Supreme Court orders. The Youth Congress threatens demonstrations at government officials' residences if these measures aren't repealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First Five Days

Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First...

 India
2
Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

 India
4
Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated

Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025