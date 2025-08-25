Left Menu

PM Modi Vows Protection for Small Entrepreneurs Amidst Global Economic Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes his commitment to protecting small entrepreneurs, farmers, and animal keepers amidst international economic pressures. At a development event in Ahmedabad, he links India's growth to historical figures and criticizes opposition's neglect of Swadeshi values. He also mentions ongoing government initiatives for the middle and neo-middle classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:03 IST
PM Modi Vows Protection for Small Entrepreneurs Amidst Global Economic Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing international economic pressures, voiced a firm commitment to safeguarding small entrepreneurs, farmers, and animal keepers in India. While inaugurating development projects worth Rs 5,400 crores in Ahmedabad, he alluded to Gujarat's historic connection with Lord Krishna and Mahatma Gandhi as models for strength.

In his address, Modi criticized global politics driven by economic self-interest, reassuring small business owners and farmers of his support. He reiterated his government's determination to protect their interests despite challenges, backed by Gujarat's contributions to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, which aims for self-reliance.

The Prime Minister also mentioned US-led tariffs on Indian goods and assured that Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is assessing the impact. Highlighting Operation Sindoor's success, Modi criticized past governments for ignoring Swadeshi values, and discussed ongoing efforts to improve life for the middle class and slum dwellers through development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Magnets Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Trump Demands Magnets Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025: A New Dawn for Indian Water Sports

Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025: A New Dawn for Indian Water Sports

 India
3
Empowering Dreams: India's Journey to Sporting Supremacy at 'Giving Wings to Dreams Conclave 2025'

Empowering Dreams: India's Journey to Sporting Supremacy at 'Giving Wings to...

 India
4
David Gaudu's Dramatic Victory in Stage Three of Vuelta a Espana

David Gaudu's Dramatic Victory in Stage Three of Vuelta a Espana

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025