PM Modi Vows Protection for Small Entrepreneurs Amidst Global Economic Politics

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing international economic pressures, voiced a firm commitment to safeguarding small entrepreneurs, farmers, and animal keepers in India. While inaugurating development projects worth Rs 5,400 crores in Ahmedabad, he alluded to Gujarat's historic connection with Lord Krishna and Mahatma Gandhi as models for strength.

In his address, Modi criticized global politics driven by economic self-interest, reassuring small business owners and farmers of his support. He reiterated his government's determination to protect their interests despite challenges, backed by Gujarat's contributions to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, which aims for self-reliance.

The Prime Minister also mentioned US-led tariffs on Indian goods and assured that Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is assessing the impact. Highlighting Operation Sindoor's success, Modi criticized past governments for ignoring Swadeshi values, and discussed ongoing efforts to improve life for the middle class and slum dwellers through development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)