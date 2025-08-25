Left Menu

Goa Water Metro: Transforming Inland Connectivity

Goa's Waterways Minister, Subhash Desai, discussed implementing a Water Metro project to enhance connectivity in the state. With Goa’s 90 km of inland waterways, the project aims to link popular islands and boost regional development. The feasibility study by Kochi Metro Rail Limited is eagerly awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:39 IST
Goa Water Metro: Transforming Inland Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's Waterways Minister, Subhash Desai, on Monday emphasized the transformative potential of the proposed Water Metro project for the state. Speaking after a meeting at Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) headquarters, he noted the project's goal to improve connectivity across Goa's waterways.

With approximately 90 kilometers of waterways and numerous islands attractive to tourists yet unreachable by road, Desai stressed that the Water Metro would catalyze regional growth. The minister engaged with KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera and expressed anticipation for the feasibility report, currently being compiled by Kochi Metro, considered crucial for the project's advancement.

Members of the Goa delegation, including River Navigation Department Director Vikram Singh Raje Bhosle, experienced the Kochi Water Metro firsthand. The Union Government identifies Goa as a prime candidate among 18 locations for Water Metro projects, with KMRL managing the feasibility studies for these sites.

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Magnets Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Trump Demands Magnets Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025: A New Dawn for Indian Water Sports

Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025: A New Dawn for Indian Water Sports

 India
3
Empowering Dreams: India's Journey to Sporting Supremacy at 'Giving Wings to Dreams Conclave 2025'

Empowering Dreams: India's Journey to Sporting Supremacy at 'Giving Wings to...

 India
4
David Gaudu's Dramatic Victory in Stage Three of Vuelta a Espana

David Gaudu's Dramatic Victory in Stage Three of Vuelta a Espana

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025