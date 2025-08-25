Goa Water Metro: Transforming Inland Connectivity

Goa's Waterways Minister, Subhash Desai, on Monday emphasized the transformative potential of the proposed Water Metro project for the state. Speaking after a meeting at Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) headquarters, he noted the project's goal to improve connectivity across Goa's waterways.

With approximately 90 kilometers of waterways and numerous islands attractive to tourists yet unreachable by road, Desai stressed that the Water Metro would catalyze regional growth. The minister engaged with KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera and expressed anticipation for the feasibility report, currently being compiled by Kochi Metro, considered crucial for the project's advancement.

Members of the Goa delegation, including River Navigation Department Director Vikram Singh Raje Bhosle, experienced the Kochi Water Metro firsthand. The Union Government identifies Goa as a prime candidate among 18 locations for Water Metro projects, with KMRL managing the feasibility studies for these sites.