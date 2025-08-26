Left Menu

Eternal Faces Hefty GST Demand of Over Rs 40 Crore

Eternal, the owner of Zomato and Blinkit, has been slapped with tax orders amounting to over Rs 40 crore by the GST department, including interest and penalty. The company plans to appeal the decision, trusting in the strength of its legal position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 09:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Eternal, the parent company of popular brands Zomato and Blinkit, is contesting tax demand orders totaling over Rs 40 crore imposed by the GST department. The orders include interest and penalties for the period from July 2017 to March 2020.

Received from Bengaluru's Joint Commissioner-4, Eternal's tax dues include demands of Rs 17,19,11,762 in GST, Rs 21,42,14,791 in interest, and an additional penalty of INR 1,71,91,177. In a regulatory filing, Eternal indicated its intention to appeal the decisions, arguing it has a strong legal case.

The orders, issued on 25 August 2025, impact Eternal's core businesses, including Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure. The company, confident in its legal standing, is hopeful about the potential outcomes of the forthcoming appeals.

