Arunachal Pradesh: A New Frontier in Innovation and Industry

Arunachal Pradesh is transforming into an industrial hub under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Key initiatives include the Industrial Development & Investment Policy 2025, investments in MSMEs, and the establishment of innovation parks, aiming to create 25,000 job opportunities within five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Tuesday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu declared that the state is crafting a 'bold new growth story' buoyed by innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship.

Highlighted in a post on X, the chief minister elaborated on transformative initiatives spearheaded by his administration to position Arunachal Pradesh as a burgeoning hub for industry and startups.

The newly introduced Industrial Development & Investment Policy 2025 serves as a pivotal element in this transformation, drawing large-scale investments to foster a conducive business environment, with projects amounting to Rs 809 crore already in the pipeline, Khandu stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

