Arunachal Pradesh: A New Frontier in Innovation and Industry
Arunachal Pradesh is transforming into an industrial hub under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Key initiatives include the Industrial Development & Investment Policy 2025, investments in MSMEs, and the establishment of innovation parks, aiming to create 25,000 job opportunities within five years.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu declared that the state is crafting a 'bold new growth story' buoyed by innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship.
Highlighted in a post on X, the chief minister elaborated on transformative initiatives spearheaded by his administration to position Arunachal Pradesh as a burgeoning hub for industry and startups.
The newly introduced Industrial Development & Investment Policy 2025 serves as a pivotal element in this transformation, drawing large-scale investments to foster a conducive business environment, with projects amounting to Rs 809 crore already in the pipeline, Khandu stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)