Arunachal Pradesh: A New Frontier in Innovation and Industry

On Tuesday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu declared that the state is crafting a 'bold new growth story' buoyed by innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship.

Highlighted in a post on X, the chief minister elaborated on transformative initiatives spearheaded by his administration to position Arunachal Pradesh as a burgeoning hub for industry and startups.

The newly introduced Industrial Development & Investment Policy 2025 serves as a pivotal element in this transformation, drawing large-scale investments to foster a conducive business environment, with projects amounting to Rs 809 crore already in the pipeline, Khandu stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)