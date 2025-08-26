Left Menu

Surat's Diamond Dreams Dim Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

The Surat Diamond Bourse, the world's largest office complex and a symbol of India's trade ambitions, currently faces sluggish business due to low Chinese demand and high U.S. tariffs. With many businesses rethinking operations, the industry relies on domestic demand while struggling to offset U.S. market losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:33 IST
Surat's Diamond Dreams Dim Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Surat Diamond Bourse, renowned as the world's largest office complex, currently stands mostly vacant. Despite its grand opening and intended status as a symbol of India's growing trade ambitions, stagnating diamond exports due to weakened Chinese demand and increased U.S. tariffs have muted business activities.

The diamond industry, a vital sector of India, is grappling with a two-decade low in export levels. Recent tariff rises under U.S. President Donald Trump threaten access to India's largest market, challenging the $28.5 billion shipments of gemstones and jewelry. Traders face critical decisions with the imminent tariff hike.

In response, some major exporters plan to shift operations to countries with lower tariffs while others, like Dharmanandan Diamonds, anticipate significant revenue hits. The broader industry, including thousands of smaller businesses and workers, is cutting back working hours and staffing in light of reduced demand and potential job losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Pilot Training Hub in Mumbai to Elevate India's Aviation Sector

New Pilot Training Hub in Mumbai to Elevate India's Aviation Sector

 India
2
Skelton's Departure Leaves Wallabies in a Bind

Skelton's Departure Leaves Wallabies in a Bind

 Australia
3
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
4
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025