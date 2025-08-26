Amanta Healthcare Goes Public with ₹12,600 Lakhs IPO

Amanta Healthcare Limited, a leading pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, is primed to open its Initial Public Offering on September 1, 2025. The company intends to raise ₹12,600 Lakhs, with shares scheduled for listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The IPO will feature up to 10 million equity shares priced between ₹120 and ₹126 each. The proceeds are earmarked for capital expenditure, funding new manufacturing lines at their facility in Hariyala, Kheda, and general corporate purposes.

The venture marks a significant milestone for Amanta, as it expands its manufacturing capabilities. Led by Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Bhavesh Patel, the company seeks to strengthen its position in both domestic and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)