Akasa Air Expands Horizons: Daily Flights from Bengaluru to Phuket
Akasa Air will start daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Phuket from October 1. The new route expands on a recently added Mumbai-Phuket service. Flights will leave Bengaluru at 6.25 am and Phuket at 1.40 pm. Tickets are available on the airline's website.
Akasa Air will inaugurate daily direct flights connecting Bengaluru to the popular tourist destination Phuket, starting October 1, according to an airline press release.
The announcement follows the recent launch of its daily direct service linking Mumbai and Phuket, signifying the airline's commitment to expanding its international routes.
Passengers can catch these flights departing Bengaluru at 6.25 am, with return flights from Phuket scheduled for 1.40 pm. Tickets are now available for booking on Akasa Air's official website.
