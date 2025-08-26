SpiceJet Pioneers Paperless Boarding at Shillong Airport

Budget airline SpiceJet unveiled a paperless boarding feature at Shillong Airport on Tuesday, significantly cutting down passenger wait times.

The paperless boarding process primarily involves sending boarding passes via WhatsApp, eliminating the need for physical printouts and contributing to a more eco-friendly travel experience.

This innovative service, which also underlines SpiceJet's commitment to sustainability, is set to be introduced at other domestic airports, aiming to reduce the aviation industry's carbon footprint.

