SpiceJet Pioneers Paperless Boarding at Shillong Airport

SpiceJet has introduced a paperless boarding facility at Shillong Airport, aiming to reduce passenger wait times and enhance sustainability. The initiative, using WhatsApp for boarding passes, marks a significant step in reducing carbon emissions. SpiceJet plans to expand this service to more airports across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:51 IST
Budget airline SpiceJet unveiled a paperless boarding feature at Shillong Airport on Tuesday, significantly cutting down passenger wait times.

The paperless boarding process primarily involves sending boarding passes via WhatsApp, eliminating the need for physical printouts and contributing to a more eco-friendly travel experience.

This innovative service, which also underlines SpiceJet's commitment to sustainability, is set to be introduced at other domestic airports, aiming to reduce the aviation industry's carbon footprint.

