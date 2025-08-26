Revolutionizing Agri-Lending: Perfios Partners with SatSure for Space-Driven Insights

Perfios.ai, a leading B2B SaaS TechFin company in India, has announced a strategic collaboration with SatSure, an innovator in Earth Observation analytics, to revolutionize agri-lending with intelligence derived from space.

This partnership is pivotal for the agri-lending ecosystem, arming financial institutions with decision intelligence from EO data-driven solutions provided by SatSure. This initiative targets the substantial financial inclusion of over 100 million farmers in India, aiming to leverage state-of-the-art satellite imagery and AI solutions to enable smarter lending decisions.

As the agricultural credit market in India grows, expected to surpass ₹32 lakh crore by FY 2025-26, the collaboration between Perfios and SatSure is set to transform rural financing by enhancing risk management and expanding lender reach into underserved rural sectors.

