Revolutionizing Agri-Lending: Perfios Partners with SatSure for Space-Driven Insights

Perfios.ai, a B2B SaaS TechFin, partners with SatSure to enhance agri-lending with space-based decision intelligence. The collaboration aims to provide financial inclusion for India's farming community using SatSure's EO data-driven solutions, enhancing lenders' insights and efficiency in the agricultural sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Perfios.ai, a leading B2B SaaS TechFin company in India, has announced a strategic collaboration with SatSure, an innovator in Earth Observation analytics, to revolutionize agri-lending with intelligence derived from space.

This partnership is pivotal for the agri-lending ecosystem, arming financial institutions with decision intelligence from EO data-driven solutions provided by SatSure. This initiative targets the substantial financial inclusion of over 100 million farmers in India, aiming to leverage state-of-the-art satellite imagery and AI solutions to enable smarter lending decisions.

As the agricultural credit market in India grows, expected to surpass ₹32 lakh crore by FY 2025-26, the collaboration between Perfios and SatSure is set to transform rural financing by enhancing risk management and expanding lender reach into underserved rural sectors.

