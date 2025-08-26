Casio Eyes Top Spot in India's Growing Watch Market

Casio, the Japanese electronics giant, is focusing heavily on India as a significant market in its watch business, with an impressive compound annual growth rate of 25-30 percent. Company officials project India could soon be among their top-three markets globally, thanks to the rising disposable income and growing economy.

The company's commitment to tapping into this potential includes bolstering its distribution channels and expanding its lineup of locally manufactured watches. They are also looking to engage more deeply with consumers by fostering premium experiences in tier-II and tier-III cities, which are experiencing rapid growth.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Takuto Kimura, Casio is setting ambitious goals for India, including the introduction of the EFK-100 series under its Edifice brand, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative. The strategy aims to double or even triple sales revenue by the 2030s, as the company continues substantial investments to solidify its presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)