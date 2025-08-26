Students Demand Rollback of Delhi Metro Fare Hike

In response to the recent fare increase by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), students from diverse universities, led by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), rallied outside the DMRC headquarters demanding an immediate rollback of the revised charges.

Facing economic setbacks from COVID-19 losses, the DMRC announced a fare hike on Monday after nearly eight years, with increases ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 4 based on journey length. Protesters, including members of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), argued that these changes disproportionately impact students and women who depend on the metro for commuting.

Sohan Kumar Yadav of the SFI highlighted the financial pressure on students with limited budgets, while AIDWA's Kavita Sharma emphasized the importance of affordable and safe metro travel for women. The SFI and AIDWA urged authorities to reconsider the fare hike and provide concessional passes.