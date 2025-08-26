Left Menu

Students Demand Rollback of Delhi Metro Fare Hike

Students from various universities, along with the Students' Federation of India, protested the Delhi Metro fare hike outside DMRC headquarters. Complaints include the financial burden on students and working women, with demands for immediate rollback and concessions. The fare increment ranges from Rs 1 to Rs 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:46 IST
Students Demand Rollback of Delhi Metro Fare Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the recent fare increase by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), students from diverse universities, led by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), rallied outside the DMRC headquarters demanding an immediate rollback of the revised charges.

Facing economic setbacks from COVID-19 losses, the DMRC announced a fare hike on Monday after nearly eight years, with increases ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 4 based on journey length. Protesters, including members of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), argued that these changes disproportionately impact students and women who depend on the metro for commuting.

Sohan Kumar Yadav of the SFI highlighted the financial pressure on students with limited budgets, while AIDWA's Kavita Sharma emphasized the importance of affordable and safe metro travel for women. The SFI and AIDWA urged authorities to reconsider the fare hike and provide concessional passes.

TRENDING

1
HC dismisses PILs against private development of reclaimed land in Mumbai's Bandra

HC dismisses PILs against private development of reclaimed land in Mumbai's ...

 India
2
Himachal flood damage crosses Rs 3,000 crore; restoration hampered by continuous rain, minister urges caution

Himachal flood damage crosses Rs 3,000 crore; restoration hampered by contin...

 India
3
New BIS head stresses importance of central bank independence and accountability

New BIS head stresses importance of central bank independence and accountabi...

 Global
4
'Extremely shocking': SC irked over Allahabad HC's delay in pronouncing verdict

'Extremely shocking': SC irked over Allahabad HC's delay in pronouncing verd...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025