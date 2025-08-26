Germany Resumes Admission for Stranded Afghans Amid Legal Pressure

Germany is poised to reinstate the admission of vulnerable Afghan nationals, a foreign ministry official announced, following intense legal pressure and a deportation drive in Pakistan. The program, initially paused to curb migration, left approximately 2,000 Afghans stranded in Pakistan, sparking multiple lawsuits.

The interior ministry stated that Afghans promised refuge through earlier programs are undergoing case-by-case reviews, ensuring compliance with court mandates. Only those with binding approvals will proceed after stringent security checks, while exit permits from Pakistan remain a prerequisite.

With Pakistan's looming expulsion deadline, lawyer Matthias Lehnert highlighted the urgency of the situation. Successful court rulings have guaranteed some families' admissions, yet uncertainties persist, leaving many Afghans in continued limbo.

(With inputs from agencies.)