EU's Vehicle Emission Reduction Targets: A Call for Re-evaluation

European Union's ambitious plans to reduce vehicle CO2 emissions by 2035 are facing scrutiny, as leading automotive figures believe these targets are increasingly out of reach. This sentiment comes amidst pressure from Chinese electric vehicle competition and potential U.S. tariffs, raising concerns over the EU's automotive strategy.

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius and Schaeffler AG's Matthias Zink highlighted the EU's dependency on Asia for battery supply, alongside uneven charging infrastructure and rising manufacturing costs, as significant hurdles in achieving these environmental objectives. They insisted that the EU must extend its focus beyond new-vehicle targets to reach its 2050 net-zero goal.

In a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the automotive leaders urged a recalibration of emission reduction policies, advocating for the inclusion of various technologies such as hybrids and hydrogen alongside electric vehicles. The industry captains called for a review of CO2 regulations for heavy-duty vehicles, echoing sentiments to rethink the 2035 ban on combustion engines.

