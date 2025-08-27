Trump's Tariff Blow: West Bengal's Economic Struggle

The recent tariff hike imposed by US President Donald Trump has sent shockwaves through West Bengal's economy, heavily reliant on exports. The leather, engineering, and marine sectors particularly face substantial losses amidst the festive season, industry stakeholders have reported.

With the increase, US tariffs on Indian goods have surged to 50%, severely impacting at least Rs 45,000 crore worth of exports, including a significant portion from West Bengal. Industry insiders fear the ripple effects could extend to European markets, affecting jobs at every level.

The Department of Homeland Security's draft order indicating the imposition of these higher levies underscores the escalating economic tension. Businesses are scrambling to find solutions, with strategies such as partial production shifts to Europe being considered to maintain market presence.