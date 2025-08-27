Restoration of Train Services in Jammu After Torrential Rains
Train services in Jammu were restored on Wednesday following a suspension due to heavy rains. Previously, 22 trains were cancelled, and 27 were short-terminated. Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding, landslides, and infrastructure damage, affecting transport services. Six trains have now resumed their journeys from Jammu to various destinations.
Train services in Jammu have been restored after a temporary suspension caused by severe weather conditions. Officials confirmed that six trains, previously cancelled or short-terminated, have now resumed their routes to various destinations.
The Northern Railway had earlier cancelled 22 trains arriving and departing from Jammu and Katra, with an additional 27 trains being short-terminated due to torrential rains that battered the region.
The heavy rains, the worst in decades, have resulted in widespread flooding, landslides, and damage to infrastructure, prompting many residents to seek shelter in safer areas. Despite this, the train services between Katra and Srinagar remained operational.
