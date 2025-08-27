Restoration of Train Services in Jammu After Torrential Rains

Train services in Jammu have been restored after a temporary suspension caused by severe weather conditions. Officials confirmed that six trains, previously cancelled or short-terminated, have now resumed their routes to various destinations.

The Northern Railway had earlier cancelled 22 trains arriving and departing from Jammu and Katra, with an additional 27 trains being short-terminated due to torrential rains that battered the region.

The heavy rains, the worst in decades, have resulted in widespread flooding, landslides, and damage to infrastructure, prompting many residents to seek shelter in safer areas. Despite this, the train services between Katra and Srinagar remained operational.

(With inputs from agencies.)