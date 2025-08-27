US Tariffs Pose Challenge to India's Capital Expenditure

Ratings agency Crisil reported on Wednesday that the recent imposition of US tariffs poses significant risks to India's capital expenditure plans for this financial year.

US President Donald Trump's additional 25% tariff on Indian imports of Russian oil went into effect, cumulatively raising the tariffs to 50% and potentially hampering investment sentiment.

Amidst global supply chain disruptions and domestic challenges like high costs, the report suggests that free trade agreements could shore up investor confidence by reducing tariffs and providing stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)