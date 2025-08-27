Left Menu

US Tariffs Pose Challenge to India's Capital Expenditure

Crisil warns that increased US tariffs on India, particularly for Russian oil purchases, could impede capital expenditure decisions. While the government leads investments, private corporate spending lags. New FTAs might boost confidence amid supply chain disruptions and domestic challenges, affecting India's economic prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-08-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 12:51 IST
Ratings agency Crisil reported on Wednesday that the recent imposition of US tariffs poses significant risks to India's capital expenditure plans for this financial year.

US President Donald Trump's additional 25% tariff on Indian imports of Russian oil went into effect, cumulatively raising the tariffs to 50% and potentially hampering investment sentiment.

Amidst global supply chain disruptions and domestic challenges like high costs, the report suggests that free trade agreements could shore up investor confidence by reducing tariffs and providing stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

