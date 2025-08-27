U.S. Transportation Reclaims Washington Union Station Management Amidst Amtrak Developments

The U.S. Transportation Department announced plans to regain management control over Washington Union Station, marking a significant shift in oversight.

This administrative change comes after the departure of Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner, influenced by previous directives from the Trump administration. Meanwhile, President Trump deployed National Guard troops to Washington.

In parallel, Amtrak is launching a new fleet of high-speed Acela trains, promising faster travel than its predecessors and marking a milestone for the company in modernizing railway transportation.

