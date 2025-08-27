Impact of US Tariffs on Indian Exports: A Looming Trade Crisis

The United States' steep tariffs, set at 50% on Indian goods, notably shrimp, apparel, leather, and gems, present a significant blow to India's export industry. This decision, anticipated to disrupt the flow of goods to the US, is largely seen as a formidable trade barrier.

Experts in the sector express deep concerns over job losses and diminished competitiveness globally. For instance, the apparel industry faces a tariff disadvantage of 30-31% compared to other competitors, a gap considered impossible to bridge. Meanwhile, the diamond cutting industry in Gujarat faces uncertainty, threatening jobs across the state.

With about two-thirds of India's exports to the US now burdened by these heavy tariffs, exporters plead for government interventions. Proposals include a moratorium on loan payments and market diversification through enhanced trade agreements, spurring calls for unified action among trade bodies and government agencies.