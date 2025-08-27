Left Menu

BJP's Vision for Economic Strength through Local Products

BJP Rajasthan president Madan Rathore emphasizes India's economic strengths under PM Modi, highlighting local products' role in enhancing self-reliance. By leveraging youth participation and public trust, Rathore calls for maximizing local product use to fortify the economy, while addressing global trade challenges and opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:28 IST
BJP Rajasthan president Madan Rathore asserted on Wednesday that India's economic position has been bolstered under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with a significant focus on promoting local products.

Rathore encouraged citizens to enhance the nation's self-reliance by extensively using locally manufactured goods. According to him, economic strength complements military power as the core of a nation's might, especially in today's shifting global landscape.

Commenting on global trade, Rathore framed the US-imposed tariff hikes as an opportunity for Indian industries, such as pharmaceuticals and textiles, to capitalize on their global competitiveness thanks to quality and affordability.

