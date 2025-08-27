BJP's Vision for Economic Strength through Local Products
BJP Rajasthan president Madan Rathore emphasizes India's economic strengths under PM Modi, highlighting local products' role in enhancing self-reliance. By leveraging youth participation and public trust, Rathore calls for maximizing local product use to fortify the economy, while addressing global trade challenges and opportunities.
BJP Rajasthan president Madan Rathore asserted on Wednesday that India's economic position has been bolstered under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with a significant focus on promoting local products.
Rathore encouraged citizens to enhance the nation's self-reliance by extensively using locally manufactured goods. According to him, economic strength complements military power as the core of a nation's might, especially in today's shifting global landscape.
Commenting on global trade, Rathore framed the US-imposed tariff hikes as an opportunity for Indian industries, such as pharmaceuticals and textiles, to capitalize on their global competitiveness thanks to quality and affordability.
