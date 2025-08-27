BJP's Vision for Economic Strength through Local Products

BJP Rajasthan president Madan Rathore asserted on Wednesday that India's economic position has been bolstered under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with a significant focus on promoting local products.

Rathore encouraged citizens to enhance the nation's self-reliance by extensively using locally manufactured goods. According to him, economic strength complements military power as the core of a nation's might, especially in today's shifting global landscape.

Commenting on global trade, Rathore framed the US-imposed tariff hikes as an opportunity for Indian industries, such as pharmaceuticals and textiles, to capitalize on their global competitiveness thanks to quality and affordability.

