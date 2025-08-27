Anchoring the Future: India Maritime Week 2025 Set to Elevate Global Trade

The Shipping Ministry organized an Ambassadors' Roundtable Meet on Wednesday, setting the stage for India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, slated for next month in Mumbai.

Over 25 countries were represented by resident Ambassadors and High Commissioners, alongside senior officials, industry leaders, and representatives from various institutions.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, presiding over the gathering, highlighted the strategic significance of India's maritime sector in boosting trade and fostering innovation. He asserted the government's aim to revitalize the sector as a cornerstone of economic growth and international cooperation. A presentation by R Laxmanan of MoPSW outlined IMW 2025's agenda, featuring opportunities for global collaboration and innovation-driven growth. Sonowal emphasized IMW's role in cementing India as a key player in the global maritime arena.

