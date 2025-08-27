Stalemate in US-India Trade Talks Over Red Lines

Negotiations between India and the United States for a bilateral trade agreement are at a critical juncture as both parties stand firm on their respective red lines. Sources indicate that India has expressly stated its unwillingness to make concessions that would harm its farmers, fishermen, and small-scale industries.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to protect these sectors, emphasizing that any deal will not compromise their interests. Meanwhile, the US demands lower tariffs on agricultural imports such as corn, soybeans, and ethanol, and seeks greater access for its dairy products—proposals India strenuously opposes.

The proposed trade pact, under deliberation since March, aims to elevate bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030 from the current USD 191 billion. The US is currently India's largest trading partner, and both countries plan to finalize the first phase of the agreement by fall 2025.