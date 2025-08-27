Left Menu

Stalemate in US-India Trade Talks Over Red Lines

Ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US face hurdles, with both nations firm on certain unresolved issues. India's priority is safeguarding the interests of its farmers and fishermen, while the US seeks reduced tariffs on agricultural products and increased market access. Talks aim to double bilateral trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:55 IST
Stalemate in US-India Trade Talks Over Red Lines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Negotiations between India and the United States for a bilateral trade agreement are at a critical juncture as both parties stand firm on their respective red lines. Sources indicate that India has expressly stated its unwillingness to make concessions that would harm its farmers, fishermen, and small-scale industries.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to protect these sectors, emphasizing that any deal will not compromise their interests. Meanwhile, the US demands lower tariffs on agricultural imports such as corn, soybeans, and ethanol, and seeks greater access for its dairy products—proposals India strenuously opposes.

The proposed trade pact, under deliberation since March, aims to elevate bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030 from the current USD 191 billion. The US is currently India's largest trading partner, and both countries plan to finalize the first phase of the agreement by fall 2025.

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Green Revolution: Clearing Landfill Sites by 2026

Delhi's Green Revolution: Clearing Landfill Sites by 2026

 India
2
Google Maps Mishap Leads to Fatal Accident on Closed Bridge

Google Maps Mishap Leads to Fatal Accident on Closed Bridge

 India
3
Swift Justice: SIT Tackles Shahjahanpur's Fraud Cases

Swift Justice: SIT Tackles Shahjahanpur's Fraud Cases

 India
4
Bill Pulte: A Housing Regulator with a Political Agenda

Bill Pulte: A Housing Regulator with a Political Agenda

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025