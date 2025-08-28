Left Menu

Delayed Diplomatic Dance: Japan-U.S. Trade Talks Stall at the Final Hour

Japan's trade negotiator cancelled a U.S. visit, delaying talks on a $550 billion investment deal aimed at resolving tariffs. Disagreements on investment terms prompted this decision. The negotiator may visit Washington next week if issues are resolved, as Japan's exports fall significantly amid ongoing tariff talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 09:00 IST
Delayed Diplomatic Dance: Japan-U.S. Trade Talks Stall at the Final Hour

In a last-minute decision, Japan's top trade negotiator postponed a critical visit to the United States intended to cement a substantial $550 billion investment deal. This move, announced on Thursday, postpones efforts to ease steep tariffs through the negotiated package.

Initial discussions between Tokyo and Washington outlined a reduced 15% tariff on certain imports, supporting a U.S.-bound investment package. However, unresolved administrative differences stalled the discussions further, as noted by House Spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The impasse has coincided with Japan lowering its annual growth outlook due to a sharp drop in exports to the United States. New tariffs on goods like automobiles have contributed significantly to this economic downturn.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collapse in Virar: Silent Warnings Ignored

Tragic Collapse in Virar: Silent Warnings Ignored

 India
2
Manchester United Faces Shock Cup Upset Against Grimsby Town

Manchester United Faces Shock Cup Upset Against Grimsby Town

 United Kingdom
3
Pioneering Smart Homes: LG Soft India and CUSAT Collaboration

Pioneering Smart Homes: LG Soft India and CUSAT Collaboration

 India
4
Hong Kong's National Security Trial: A Spotlight on Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong's National Security Trial: A Spotlight on Jimmy Lai

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025