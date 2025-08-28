Delayed Diplomatic Dance: Japan-U.S. Trade Talks Stall at the Final Hour
Japan's trade negotiator cancelled a U.S. visit, delaying talks on a $550 billion investment deal aimed at resolving tariffs. Disagreements on investment terms prompted this decision. The negotiator may visit Washington next week if issues are resolved, as Japan's exports fall significantly amid ongoing tariff talks.
In a last-minute decision, Japan's top trade negotiator postponed a critical visit to the United States intended to cement a substantial $550 billion investment deal. This move, announced on Thursday, postpones efforts to ease steep tariffs through the negotiated package.
Initial discussions between Tokyo and Washington outlined a reduced 15% tariff on certain imports, supporting a U.S.-bound investment package. However, unresolved administrative differences stalled the discussions further, as noted by House Spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi.
The impasse has coincided with Japan lowering its annual growth outlook due to a sharp drop in exports to the United States. New tariffs on goods like automobiles have contributed significantly to this economic downturn.
