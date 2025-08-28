Left Menu

Metalogic PMS: Forging India's Steel Future at 8th Annual Conference

Metalogic PMS hosted its 8th Annual Conference in New Delhi to discuss 'Make in Steel, Make in Bharat,' focusing on steel's role in economic growth. Industry leaders emphasized sustainability, self-reliance, and collaboration as key to the future. India's steel sector aims for significant production growth by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:29 IST
Metalogic PMS: Forging India's Steel Future at 8th Annual Conference
Industry experts deliberate on the future, and role of Indian steel at Metalogic PMS' 8th annual conference. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi witnessed a gathering of industry executives, policymakers, and stakeholders at the 8th Annual Conference organized by Metalogic PMS, highlighting the theme 'Make in Steel, Make in Bharat'. The event underscored the crucial role of steel in driving India's economic growth as a global manufacturing hub.

The conference addressed the growing demands among sectors like construction, infrastructure, automotive, and defense, which together account for over 90% of India's steel consumption. As technological advances steer these sectors, steel innovation becomes imperative, expanding opportunities despite challenges posed by geopolitical trade issues and raw material supply concerns.

Dignitaries such as Abhyuday Jindal of Jindal Stainless and Sminu Jindal of Jindal SAW advocated for sustainable and quality-driven growth in the steel industry. With an ambitious goal of 300 million tonnes of production capacity under the National Steel Policy by 2030, the industry seeks collaboration to realize the potential of this vital sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

 Russia
2
Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

 India
3
SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR by Assam Police over post allegedly criticising state’s policies.

SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR...

 India
4
Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025