Metalogic PMS: Forging India's Steel Future at 8th Annual Conference

New Delhi witnessed a gathering of industry executives, policymakers, and stakeholders at the 8th Annual Conference organized by Metalogic PMS, highlighting the theme 'Make in Steel, Make in Bharat'. The event underscored the crucial role of steel in driving India's economic growth as a global manufacturing hub.

The conference addressed the growing demands among sectors like construction, infrastructure, automotive, and defense, which together account for over 90% of India's steel consumption. As technological advances steer these sectors, steel innovation becomes imperative, expanding opportunities despite challenges posed by geopolitical trade issues and raw material supply concerns.

Dignitaries such as Abhyuday Jindal of Jindal Stainless and Sminu Jindal of Jindal SAW advocated for sustainable and quality-driven growth in the steel industry. With an ambitious goal of 300 million tonnes of production capacity under the National Steel Policy by 2030, the industry seeks collaboration to realize the potential of this vital sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)