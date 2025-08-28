Left Menu

Omkar Prasad Appointed as New CFO at Schneider Electric Infrastructure

Schneider Electric Infrastructure has appointed Omkar Prasad as its Chief Financial Officer, effective September 16, 2025, following the resignation of Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya. Prasad, with over two decades in finance, will bring his expertise in digital transformation and financial management to the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Schneider Electric Infrastructure announced on Thursday that Omkar Prasad will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer starting September 16, 2025. This appointment follows the resignation of Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya, effective at the close of business on September 15, 2025.

According to a regulatory filing, Prasad's appointment was approved by the company's board during a recent meeting. As the new CFO, Prasad will play a key role in the organization's management, leveraging his extensive experience in finance controllership, tax compliance, risk management, and digital transformation.

Prasad, a Fellow Chartered Accountant and IIM-B alumnus, currently serves as Chief Accounting Officer for Greater India at Schneider Electric, overseeing operations in India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. His leadership is noted for driving digital transformation, which has resulted in significant cost optimization and process simplification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

