India's GCCs: Leading the Surge in Digital Economy Jobs

India is experiencing an unprecedented transformation in its digital economy, largely driven by Global Capability Centres (GCCs). According to a TeamLease Digital report, GCCs are projected to contribute over 22-25% to net new white-collar tech jobs by 2025, spurred by demand in artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Of the 4.7 million anticipated new tech jobs by 2027, GCCs are expected to create 1.2 million opportunities, with AI, cloud computing, and engineering R&D leading the demand.

Companies are increasingly recruiting from Tier-II and Tier-III engineering institutions, with projections suggesting that 130,000 to 140,000 graduates will be hired in FY25. This decentralisation aims to broaden the skilled workforce pool. The report highlights a growing focus on diversity, noting women make up 40% of the workforce in the top 20 GCCs, significantly above the industry average. By 2027, India is predicted to accommodate over 2,100 GCCs, employing approximately 3 million people as 800 new centers open in the next three years.

While the digital economy is forecasted to outpace overall economic growth and contribute 20% to GDP by 2029-2030, challenges remain. A growing talent shortage in emerging tech areas threatens progress. For every 10 AI roles, only one qualified professional is available, a gap which could widen to 53% by 2026. Cloud computing faces a similar 60% demand-supply mismatch, raising concerns that lack of upskilling could constrain enterprise growth. With the AI market projected to reach USD 28.8 billion by 2025 and a 45% CAGR, adoption may significantly alter global job markets, particularly in IT, banking, and healthcare sectors.

Companies are prioritising AI-first learning models, digital literacy, and collaborative work models to equip talent for future demands.

