Emerging Markets Rally Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Emerging market currencies rose as investors bet on a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut, despite mixed equity performances following Nvidia's earnings. Chinese stocks surged, while India's benchmarks fell due to U.S. tariffs. Central European stocks rebounded, influenced by global uncertainties and regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:04 IST
Emerging market currencies saw an uptick on Thursday, fueled by rising expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut in the coming month, even as Nvidia's earnings left equity markets uncertain.

In China, semiconductor stocks soared by 7.3%, leading to gains in local indices, with the blue-chip index climbing 1.8% and the Shanghai Composite increasing by 1.1%. However, Hong Kong stocks declined by 0.8% during the same period.

Investors weighed Nvidia's performance, which saw its shares fall by 1.6% in U.S. premarket trade, impacting the tech sector globally. Concerns arose over high valuations of Wall Street tech firms, particularly after China's DeepSeek introduced a competitive AI model. Meanwhile, the MSCI gauge for emerging market equities experienced its longest decline in a month as U.S. tariffs affected India's benchmarks, although the rupee remained stable. European stocks made modest gains amid ongoing regional tensions.

