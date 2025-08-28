Left Menu

India Stands Strong Amid US Tariff Challenges: A Call for Unity

Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R C Bhargava urges national unity to confront US tariffs on Indian goods. He advocates GST reduction on small cars to boost growth and highlights India's need for alternative vehicles. Bhargava emphasizes technology-driven solutions for cleaner, more sustainable transport.

Updated: 28-08-2025 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

R C Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India, has called for a unified national stance against the 50% US tariffs on Indian products that took effect from August 27. Speaking at the company's 44th Annual General Meeting, Bhargava emphasized that India must remain resilient against external pressure.

The veteran industry leader praised the proposed restructuring of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, which could reduce the tax on small cars and spur the market's revival. He cited the urgent need for economically viable alternatives to two-wheelers in India, drawing parallels to Japan's success with Kei cars.

Highlighting the global shift towards electric and hybrid cars, Bhargava advocated for a taxation system that supports cleaner automotive technologies. He also noted positive government interventions, such as the free trade agreement with the UK, which could redefine future trade strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

