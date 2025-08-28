Left Menu

India's Stand on US Tariffs: A Call for Unity and Economic Adaptation

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava urges India to resist US tariff pressures while highlighting the impacts on export sectors. He supports GST restructuring for economic growth and urges for more accessible small car options. Bhargava emphasizes electrification and cleaner technologies for India's automotive future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:40 IST
In a striking call for economic resolve, Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava urged India to resist pressures from the US concerning the recent tariff spike. Speaking at the company's 44th Annual General Meeting, Bhargava emphasized the importance of national unity in opposing what he described as US intimidation tactics.

The imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods by the US threatens to damage exports and job opportunities in key sectors like shrimp, apparel, and jewellery. Bhargava stressed the nation's responsibility to support governmental measures aimed at countering these economic challenges.

The industry leader also praised the government's proposed GST restructuring, foreseeing accelerated economic growth and job creation. He advocated for reduced taxes on small cars and pushed for initiatives promoting cleaner automotive technologies to foster a more sustainable future.

