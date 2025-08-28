India's Stand on US Tariffs: A Call for Unity and Economic Adaptation

In a striking call for economic resolve, Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava urged India to resist pressures from the US concerning the recent tariff spike. Speaking at the company's 44th Annual General Meeting, Bhargava emphasized the importance of national unity in opposing what he described as US intimidation tactics.

The imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods by the US threatens to damage exports and job opportunities in key sectors like shrimp, apparel, and jewellery. Bhargava stressed the nation's responsibility to support governmental measures aimed at countering these economic challenges.

The industry leader also praised the government's proposed GST restructuring, foreseeing accelerated economic growth and job creation. He advocated for reduced taxes on small cars and pushed for initiatives promoting cleaner automotive technologies to foster a more sustainable future.