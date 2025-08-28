Left Menu

India's Strategic Support for Exporters Amidst U.S. Tariffs

The Indian government is extending measures to support exporters affected by U.S. tariffs. Initiatives include export promotion missions, loan moratoriums, and credit schemes to mitigate challenges. Plans also emphasize diversification and new trade pacts, aiming for long-term resilience against economic impacts on labor-intensive sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is implementing strategic measures to assist exporters affected by the United States' new tariffs, according to an official statement on Thursday. These measures include an export promotion mission and a moratorium on loans to provide liquidity and operational flexibility to exporters.

Officials view the tariff imposition as a crucial moment to diversify India's export portfolio. Proposed measures exceed Rs 25,000 crore, spanning financial incentives under Niryat Protsahan and Niryat Disha schemes. The initiatives aim to safeguard sectors most impacted by the tariffs, such as machinery, textiles, and jewelry.

Commerce officials are consulting with the exporting community on expanding market outreach and enhancing competitive advantages. The government has assured its support to exporters, emphasizing a commitment to addressing liquidity challenges and fostering long-term economic benefits amid escalating U.S. trade restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

