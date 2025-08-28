India's Strategic Support for Exporters Amidst U.S. Tariffs

The Indian government is implementing strategic measures to assist exporters affected by the United States' new tariffs, according to an official statement on Thursday. These measures include an export promotion mission and a moratorium on loans to provide liquidity and operational flexibility to exporters.

Officials view the tariff imposition as a crucial moment to diversify India's export portfolio. Proposed measures exceed Rs 25,000 crore, spanning financial incentives under Niryat Protsahan and Niryat Disha schemes. The initiatives aim to safeguard sectors most impacted by the tariffs, such as machinery, textiles, and jewelry.

Commerce officials are consulting with the exporting community on expanding market outreach and enhancing competitive advantages. The government has assured its support to exporters, emphasizing a commitment to addressing liquidity challenges and fostering long-term economic benefits amid escalating U.S. trade restrictions.

