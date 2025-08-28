Tragic Bus Accident Claims Five Lives in Dakshina Kannada

A tragic accident occurred in Dakshina Kannada when a KSRTC bus, experiencing brake failure, collided with a bus shelter and an auto-rickshaw, leading to the death of five individuals, including four family members and a child.

Seven more suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Authorities have initiated a preliminary investigation to determine the cause behind the brake failure.

KSRTC and traffic officials are examining the vehicle for any mechanical issues and reviewing maintenance records. Prompt relief efforts were organized by KSRTC and Road Transport department officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)