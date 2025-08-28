Tragedy at Talapady: Fatal Brake Failure on KSRTC Bus
A KSRTC bus en route to Mangaluru from Kasaragod experienced brake failure, resulting in a deadly crash at Talapady on the Karnataka-Kerala border. Six people, including four from one family, died, while seven others were injured. An investigation into the brake failure is underway.
A devastating accident occurred near the Karnataka-Kerala border when a KSRTC bus en route to Mangaluru encountered brake failure. The incident claimed the lives of six individuals, with five adults and a minor girl among the deceased. Notably, four victims belonged to a single family.
The tragic event unfolded at approximately 1:15 pm on Thursday, involving a collision with a bus shelter and an auto-rickshaw. The accident site is located at Talapady, straddling Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka and Kasaragod in Kerala.
The injured are currently receiving medical care at a nearby hospital. Authorities have initiated a preliminary investigation to determine the cause of the brake failure and are scrutinizing the bus's mechanical and maintenance records. KSRTC and Road Transport officials promptly responded to manage relief efforts.
