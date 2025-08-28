Left Menu

Sensex Plummets as US Tariffs Impact Indian Stock Markets

Equity investors experienced a significant loss as the Indian stock market, represented by the Sensex, fell sharply by 1,555 points, equating to a market value drop of Rs 9.69 lakh crore over two days. The decline is attributed to new US tariffs on India and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:10 IST
Equity investors in India faced a severe setback as the stock market encountered a steep decline.

The BSE Sensex, India's benchmark index, fell by 1,555 points, totaling a 1.9 percent drop, as new US tariffs on India and continuous foreign fund outflows impacted market sentiment.

Market capitalization significantly decreased by Rs 9.69 lakh crore, affecting major companies like HCL Tech and Infosys, despite some gains in stocks like Titan and Axis Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

