Sensex Plummets as US Tariffs Impact Indian Stock Markets

Equity investors in India faced a severe setback as the stock market encountered a steep decline.

The BSE Sensex, India's benchmark index, fell by 1,555 points, totaling a 1.9 percent drop, as new US tariffs on India and continuous foreign fund outflows impacted market sentiment.

Market capitalization significantly decreased by Rs 9.69 lakh crore, affecting major companies like HCL Tech and Infosys, despite some gains in stocks like Titan and Axis Bank.

