Jammu's Humanitarian Rail Effort Amid Record Rains

Amid devastating rains and landslides, the Jammu Rail Division, in coordination with the Government Railway Police and district administration, launched a commendable initiative by operating special trains for stranded passengers. The heavy downpour in Jammu, marking its highest since 1910, seriously disrupted rail and road traffic.

Ensuring swift transportation, the first special train, packed with 1,200 to 1,400 passengers, departed from Jammu to Banaras, followed by another heading to New Delhi. This rapid response was lauded by stranded passengers, many of whom were pilgrims returning from the flood-hit Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar, officials coordinated efforts with local bodies to ensure not only transportation but also food and lodging for passengers. Collaborative efforts with local NGOs and community members brought much-needed relief and underscored the resilience of Jammu during these trying times.

