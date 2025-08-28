India's Economic Diplomacy: Bridging Gaps in Trade Talks with the US

In a bid to enhance economic ties, India is looking to rekindle stalled trade talks with the United States. The main focus of these negotiations is to tackle the hefty 50% tariffs that the US has levied on Indian products.

A government official revealed on Thursday that addressing these tariffs is pivotal for reaching a consensus on the proposed bilateral trade agreement. The discussions, if resumed, could pave the way for more favorable economic exchanges between the two democracies.

Both nations are currently navigating through complex trade policies, and resolving the existing tariff issues will be key to strengthening their economic partnership.

