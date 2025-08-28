Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's SIPB Greenlights Rs 53,922 Crore Investment Boost

The 10th State Investment Promotion Board meeting in Andhra Pradesh approved 30 projects with Rs 53,922 crore investment, creating 83,437 jobs. Key investments include HFCL, Apollo Tyres, and Dhirubhai Ambani Green Tech Park. Chief Minister Naidu aims to improve 'ease of doing business' and develop the food processing industry.

28-08-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 10th State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting of Andhra Pradesh, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, approved 30 projects on Thursday, promising a robust investment of Rs 53,922 crore. This economic push is expected to generate 83,437 jobs across the state.

Significant investments include Rs 1,197 crore by HFCL, Rs 1,100 crore from Apollo Tyres, Rs 1,843 crore for the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Tech Park, and Rs 2,000 crore earmarked for Serentika Renewables. These projects are set to be implemented in various districts, including Madakasira, Chittoor, Krishnapatnam, and Anantapur.

Chief Minister Naidu reiterated his dedication to overseeing the projects closely and emphasized the enhancement of the state's 'ease of doing business' policy. Additionally, he underscored opportunities in developing the food processing sector and discussed connections between MSMEs and Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs to elevate product quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

