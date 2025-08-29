Navarro Criticizes India Over Russian Oil Allegiances, Backs 50% Tariff

In a bold defense of US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian imports, Peter Navarro, the Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing at the White House, has released a series of comments targeting India's oil trade practices with Russia.

Navarro accused India of turning a profit on Russian oil, framing the country as a "massive refining hub and oil money laundromat" for the Kremlin. Through social media posts on platform X, he argues that Indian refiners buy discounted Russian oil, refine it, and then export the processed fuels to other regions while avoiding sanctions on a pretext of neutrality.

While China, the largest buyer of Russian oil, was notably absent from his critique, Navarro maintained that India's oil dealings bolster Russia's actions in Ukraine. He further criticized India for high tariffs on US goods and relying on Russian weapons, proposing that Trump's tariffs serve not just as punishment for unfair trade but as a response to national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)