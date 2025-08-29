IAAPI AMTP 2025: Boosting the Amusement Industry to New Heights

The Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) celebrated a triumphant 23rd Annual Meet & Training Program (AMTP 2025) at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The event saw Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary of Telangana Tourism, extending a warm welcome and inviting industry leaders to explore investment opportunities in the state.

Highlighting the theme 'Above & Beyond', the program recorded unprecedented participation, with more than 180 delegates from 85 companies. A standout moment was the unveiling of IAAPI's elephant mascot 'GAJA', which signifies a new chapter in IAAPI's brand representation and community engagement efforts.

Delegates enjoyed a robust agenda featuring industry experts discussing future trends, sustainability, and safety. The announcement of a new skills course by Young India Skills University in partnership with IAAPI further emphasized the industry's forward-thinking approach. The event also focused on the need for policy advocacy and safety in preparation for Amusement Expo 2026.