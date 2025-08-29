Left Menu

IAAPI AMTP 2025: Boosting the Amusement Industry to New Heights

The 23rd Annual Meet & Training Program by IAAPI, held at Ramoji Film City, showcased Telangana's commitment to fostering the amusement sector. The event launched a new mascot, GAJA, and featured discussions on investment, industry vision, and sustainability, with over 180 delegates from 85 companies participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:13 IST
IAAPI AMTP 2025: Boosting the Amusement Industry to New Heights
AMTP 2025 Rocks Hyderabad with Record Delegates, GAJA's Grand Entry & Bold Industry Announcements. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) celebrated a triumphant 23rd Annual Meet & Training Program (AMTP 2025) at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The event saw Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary of Telangana Tourism, extending a warm welcome and inviting industry leaders to explore investment opportunities in the state.

Highlighting the theme 'Above & Beyond', the program recorded unprecedented participation, with more than 180 delegates from 85 companies. A standout moment was the unveiling of IAAPI's elephant mascot 'GAJA', which signifies a new chapter in IAAPI's brand representation and community engagement efforts.

Delegates enjoyed a robust agenda featuring industry experts discussing future trends, sustainability, and safety. The announcement of a new skills course by Young India Skills University in partnership with IAAPI further emphasized the industry's forward-thinking approach. The event also focused on the need for policy advocacy and safety in preparation for Amusement Expo 2026.

TRENDING

1
Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

 India
2
India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

 Global
3
Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

 Global
4
Change at the Helm: Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Quigley Steps Down

Change at the Helm: Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Quigley Steps Down

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025