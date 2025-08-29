Left Menu

Navigating Growth: The Future of India's Passenger Vehicle Market

The domestic passenger vehicle industry is poised for a modest growth of 1-4% in the current fiscal year, according to ICRA. Challenges such as high inventory and a prior year's high sales base could hinder expansion, while ongoing model launches and proposed GST reforms might drive demand in select segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:15 IST
Navigating Growth: The Future of India's Passenger Vehicle Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's domestic passenger vehicle industry is projected to achieve a modest 1-4% growth in wholesale volumes for the fiscal year, reveals a recent report by ratings agency ICRA. This slight expansion follows a 1.1% contraction observed from April to July.

The projected growth faces hurdles due to elevated inventory levels and a high sales base from the previous year. However, new model launches from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and anticipated GST rate modifications could boost demand in certain segments.

The government is considering overhauling the Goods and Services Tax, reducing the existing four slabs to just two. Meanwhile, despite flat year-on-year wholesale volumes in July, a sequential increase of 8.9% was recorded as manufacturers prepared for the festive season.

TRENDING

1
From Metro to manufacturing, from semiconductors to start-ups, India-Japan partnership in every sector became symbol of mutual trust: PM Modi.

From Metro to manufacturing, from semiconductors to start-ups, India-Japan p...

 Global
2
Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

 India
3
India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

 Global
4
Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025