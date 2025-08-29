Tamil Nadu's Textile Sector Faces Export Crisis Amid US Tariff Hike
The Tamil Nadu apparel industry faces a crisis due to increased US tariffs, prompting local government officials to urge the union government for a 10% boost in export incentives. The tariff hike severely impacts Tiruppur's exports and poses a risk to thousands of jobs.
- Country:
- India
The apparel industry in Tamil Nadu is confronting a severe challenge as the United States has increased tariffs on Indian imports to 50%. State Minister T R B Rajaa has urged the union government to raise export incentives by at least 10% to aid exporters.
The heightened tariffs have affected Tamil Nadu's exports, especially hitting hard the Tiruppur textile sector, which could see an impact of approximately Rs 3,000 crore, with thousands of jobs at stake. The state's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has called for structural reforms from the central government to protect local workers and industries.
The Textile Exporters Association in Tiruppur has reported that their exports account for Rs 45,000 crore annually, with a significant portion destined for the US. Without government intervention, half of their US-bound business, equating to Rs 6,000 crore, could be jeopardized, leading some exporters to halt production.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul, Tejashwi joined hands to protect democracy, BJP will be defeated in Bihar polls: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin at Muzaffarpur rally.
BJP made EC puppet, deletion of names of 65 lakh voters from electoral rolls more dangerous than terrorism: M K Stalin in Bihar.
Stalin's Rally in Bihar: A Show of Unity in INDIA Bloc's Electoral Fight
BJP made elections a mockery, people will remove it from power as it has stolen votes, alleges M K Stalin at rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.
Rahul has exposed EC but poll panel didn't respond to his charges, asking for affidavit but he won't be scared: Stalin in Bihar.