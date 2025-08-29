Left Menu

Four-Day Highway Closure Strands Thousands Amid Landslides

The Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed for the fourth day due to landslides from heavy rains, leaving over 2,000 vehicles stranded. Efforts are underway to remove blockages. Meanwhile, inter-district roads and several villages are cut off. Authorities are working to restore connectivity by tomorrow evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:00 IST
Four-Day Highway Closure Strands Thousands Amid Landslides
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been shut for four consecutive days, causing over 2,000 vehicles to be stranded due to landslides triggered by incessant heavy rains in the region.

The vital 270-km-long route, which serves as the only all-weather connection between Kashmir and the rest of India, faced multiple landslides between Jakheni and Chenani in Udhampur following heavy deluges earlier this week.

Efforts are frantically underway, with the Border Roads Organisation engaged in clearing the highway. The authorities hope to reestablish connectivity by tomorrow, while commuters in affected areas are advised to carry photo IDs for identity verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Men's Asia Cup Hockey Thrillers

Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Men's Asia Cup Hockey Thrillers

 India
2
Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

 India
3
Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackeray's Support

Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackera...

 India
4
Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflict Escalation

Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflic...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025