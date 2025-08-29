Four-Day Highway Closure Strands Thousands Amid Landslides

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been shut for four consecutive days, causing over 2,000 vehicles to be stranded due to landslides triggered by incessant heavy rains in the region.

The vital 270-km-long route, which serves as the only all-weather connection between Kashmir and the rest of India, faced multiple landslides between Jakheni and Chenani in Udhampur following heavy deluges earlier this week.

Efforts are frantically underway, with the Border Roads Organisation engaged in clearing the highway. The authorities hope to reestablish connectivity by tomorrow, while commuters in affected areas are advised to carry photo IDs for identity verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)