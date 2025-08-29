Left Menu

Amazon Sees Rising Demand for Premium and Wellness Products in Chennai

Amazon reports a noticeable shift towards premium and wellness products in Chennai. In response, the company has expanded its operations, opening new fulfilment centres. This move is aimed at accommodating festive season demand and enhancing service efficiency, reflecting an overall trend of mindful consumerism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon has observed a growing preference for premium and wellness products among its Chennai customers, a trend evident under its Fresh and Everyday essentials categories. To support this shift, Amazon has inaugurated two new fulfilment centres in Thiruvallur and Krishnagiri, aiming to bolster seller efficiency in the region.

Srikant Sree Ram, Director of Amazon Fresh India, highlighted the conscious consumerism seen in Chennai, with customers prioritizing quality and wellness in their purchases. Amazon Fresh is responding by offering a diverse selection from premium fruits to wellness essentials, coupled with fast, reliable delivery.

The demand for premium offerings like avocados, berries, and exotic fruits, alongside gifting categories like dry fruits and chocolate packs, has surged. Everyday essentials such as sunscreens and specialty coffee are also popular. With 12 new fulfilment centres opening nationwide, Amazon is gearing up for the festive season, ensuring efficient service and creating local job opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

