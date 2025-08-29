Delhi Metro Delay: Yellow Line Disruption Causes Chaos in Rush Hours
Delhi Metro services on the Yellow Line faced disruptions during peak hours, affecting commuters between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat. The delays stretched usual short trip times significantly, frustrating passengers. DMRC attributed the issue to a technical glitch, assuring normal service resumption soon.
Delhi Metro commuters faced significant disruptions on the Yellow Line Friday morning during peak hours. The service delay between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat stations caused severe congestion, leaving office-goers and school students struggling to reach their destinations.
Many passengers reported an extended travel time from Vishwavidyalaya to GTB Nagar, usually lasting a few minutes, now stretching to nearly 50 minutes. Commuters expressed frustration over the slow-moving trains and prolonged stops.
In response, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation confirmed a technical issue had caused the delay but assured that services would return to normal shortly. Despite this, the inconvenience had already impacted many passengers' schedules considerably.
