Left Menu

Delhi Metro Delay: Yellow Line Disruption Causes Chaos in Rush Hours

Delhi Metro services on the Yellow Line faced disruptions during peak hours, affecting commuters between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat. The delays stretched usual short trip times significantly, frustrating passengers. DMRC attributed the issue to a technical glitch, assuring normal service resumption soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:58 IST
Delhi Metro Delay: Yellow Line Disruption Causes Chaos in Rush Hours
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Metro commuters faced significant disruptions on the Yellow Line Friday morning during peak hours. The service delay between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat stations caused severe congestion, leaving office-goers and school students struggling to reach their destinations.

Many passengers reported an extended travel time from Vishwavidyalaya to GTB Nagar, usually lasting a few minutes, now stretching to nearly 50 minutes. Commuters expressed frustration over the slow-moving trains and prolonged stops.

In response, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation confirmed a technical issue had caused the delay but assured that services would return to normal shortly. Despite this, the inconvenience had already impacted many passengers' schedules considerably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Joins Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bihar

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Joins Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bihar

 India
2
Turbulence at Mauritius Central Bank: A Leadership Clash

Turbulence at Mauritius Central Bank: A Leadership Clash

 Global
3
India's Clean Energy Horizon: From CNG Expansion to Sustainable Targets

India's Clean Energy Horizon: From CNG Expansion to Sustainable Targets

 India
4
France Braces for Mass Protests on September 18

France Braces for Mass Protests on September 18

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025