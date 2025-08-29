Left Menu

Himadri Speciality Chemical Achieves ISCC PLUS Certification, Solidifying Global Sustainability Leadership

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, a global leader in advanced materials, has achieved the ISCC PLUS certification for its Mahistikry plant in Hooghly, India. This certification underscores its commitment to sustainability and positions it among elite companies leading the circular economy transition, integrating renewable and responsible solutions globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:08 IST
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HSCL), a renowned global player in speciality chemicals and advanced materials, announced that its Mahistikry plant in Hooghly, India, has earned the esteemed ISCC PLUS certification.

This international accolade reinforces Himadri's position as a sustainability leader, ensuring strict adherence to ecological and social responsibilities through the rigorous ISCC PLUS standard.

With this certification, Himadri bridges advanced sustainability practices with industry innovation, paving the way for pioneering, eco-friendly solutions across its extensive global value chain.

