Himadri Speciality Chemical Achieves ISCC PLUS Certification, Solidifying Global Sustainability Leadership

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HSCL), a renowned global player in speciality chemicals and advanced materials, announced that its Mahistikry plant in Hooghly, India, has earned the esteemed ISCC PLUS certification.

This international accolade reinforces Himadri's position as a sustainability leader, ensuring strict adherence to ecological and social responsibilities through the rigorous ISCC PLUS standard.

With this certification, Himadri bridges advanced sustainability practices with industry innovation, paving the way for pioneering, eco-friendly solutions across its extensive global value chain.

