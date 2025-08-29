Left Menu

India's Economic Surge: Leading Global Growth

India's GDP grew by 7.8% in April-June, marking the fastest growth among major economies despite global trade tensions. The surge was driven by the agriculture sector. Meanwhile, manufacturing showed a slight improvement. Comparatively, China's GDP grew by 5.2%. The Reserve Bank has forecasted a growth of 6.5% for FY 2025-26.

India's economy witnessed an impressive growth rate of 7.8% in the April-June quarter, the highest in the last five quarters, even as global trade tensions loomed large. This surge reaffirms India's position as the fastest-growing major economy in the world, outpacing China's modest 5.2% growth during the same period.

The stellar growth was predominantly driven by the robust performance of the agriculture sector, which saw a significant increase to 3.7%, a leap from 1.5% in the previous corresponding period. This growth was highlighted in the recent data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

While the manufacturing sector experienced a slight uptick from 7.6% to 7.7%, it was the agriculture sector's remarkable leap that predominantly fueled the overall economic growth. Furthermore, the Reserve Bank of India has projected a steady GDP growth of 6.5% for the fiscal year 2025-26, setting the tone for sustained economic performance.

