India's Economic Surge Surprises Experts: A Temporary Boost or Sustainable Trend?

In an unexpected turn of events, India's economy expanded by 7.8% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, according to data released on Friday. This marks an increase from 7.4% in the previous quarter, defying economists' predictions of a slowdown.

Lead economists including Madhavi Arora of Emkay Global and Radhika Rao of DBS Bank attribute the surge to factors such as soft deflators, front-loaded government spending, and robust exports to the U.S. However, they caution that the growth might not be sustainable as higher U.S. tariffs are expected to impact Indian exporters, potentially resulting in job losses.

Despite the current growth figures offering a reasonable upside, experts like Upasna Bhardwaj of Kotak Mahindra Bank and Aditi Nayar of ICRA stress the need for policy interventions to mitigate the adverse effects of tariffs. The outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year remains cautious, with a baseline GDP growth forecast of 6.0% for FY2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)