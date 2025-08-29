Odisha's Green Mobility Surge: Electric Bus Initiative Accelerates

Odisha has emerged as a leading state in green mobility, ranking fifth nationally in the adoption of electric buses. Currently, the state operates 450 e-buses, with plans to expand the fleet to over 1,000 in the coming years to further this eco-friendly initiative.

Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) is spearheading efforts to broaden services to more cities such as Sambalpur and Keonjhar. Alongside expansion, the initiative will introduce advanced technologies, including smart ticketing systems and extensive charging infrastructure, to enhance commuter convenience.

The state's commitment to environmental sustainability and citizen welfare was echoed by Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, highlighting the benefits of eco-friendly and dignified travel options as part of Odisha's urban development strategy.