Odisha's Green Mobility Surge: Electric Bus Initiative Accelerates
Odisha ranks fifth in green mobility across India and plans to expand its electric bus fleet to over 1,000. The state surpasses neighboring states with 450 e-buses in operation, primarily in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri. An ambitious expansion plan includes smart technologies and new routes.
- Country:
- India
Odisha has emerged as a leading state in green mobility, ranking fifth nationally in the adoption of electric buses. Currently, the state operates 450 e-buses, with plans to expand the fleet to over 1,000 in the coming years to further this eco-friendly initiative.
Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) is spearheading efforts to broaden services to more cities such as Sambalpur and Keonjhar. Alongside expansion, the initiative will introduce advanced technologies, including smart ticketing systems and extensive charging infrastructure, to enhance commuter convenience.
The state's commitment to environmental sustainability and citizen welfare was echoed by Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, highlighting the benefits of eco-friendly and dignified travel options as part of Odisha's urban development strategy.
ALSO READ
AIIMS Bhubaneswar's Pioneering Neuromodulation Centre Brings New Hope
Cuttack Station Redevelopment Mishap: Wall Collapse Disrupts Train Services
Wall Collapse Disrupts Train Services At Cuttack Station
Guruvayoor Temple to Host Purification Ritual Post Viral Video
Kolkata Man Caught with Spy Glasses in Puri's Jagannath Temple